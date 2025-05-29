THE excitement continues to build as iQOO Malaysia unveils more details about the upcoming iQOO Neo 10, designed to turn heads and elevate mobile gaming, powered by Malaysia’s first Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 dual-chip.

Flagship-level dual chip power

At the heart of the iQOO Neo 10 lies a cutting-edge dual-chip setup. It combines the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, known for its high-performance capabilities, with the Q1 Supercomputing Chip—one of the most advanced dedicated graphics chips currently available.

Together, these chips offer:

Up to 144 FPS frame interpolation for smoother gameplay in top mobile titles

Game Super Resolution, which enhances graphics quality beyond native display resolution

Video enhancement across platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime, including better clarity, higher frame rates, and improved power efficiency

By offloading some of the rendering workload from the main SoC, this dual-chip setup enables longer, more stable performance, perfect for extended gaming sessions and multitasking.

Aesthetic meets attitude

The iQOO Neo 10 is just as stylish as it is powerful, available in two sleek colour options:

- Astral Black – classic and refined

- Desert Gold – elegant with a subtle shimmer

Whether you’re on campus or out for the weekend, this phone is sure to make a bold visual impression