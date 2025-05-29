THE excitement continues to build as iQOO Malaysia unveils more details about the upcoming iQOO Neo 10, designed to turn heads and elevate mobile gaming, powered by Malaysia’s first Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 dual-chip.
Flagship-level dual chip power
At the heart of the iQOO Neo 10 lies a cutting-edge dual-chip setup. It combines the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, known for its high-performance capabilities, with the Q1 Supercomputing Chip—one of the most advanced dedicated graphics chips currently available.
Together, these chips offer:
Up to 144 FPS frame interpolation for smoother gameplay in top mobile titles
Game Super Resolution, which enhances graphics quality beyond native display resolution
Video enhancement across platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime, including better clarity, higher frame rates, and improved power efficiency
By offloading some of the rendering workload from the main SoC, this dual-chip setup enables longer, more stable performance, perfect for extended gaming sessions and multitasking.
Aesthetic meets attitude
The iQOO Neo 10 is just as stylish as it is powerful, available in two sleek colour options:
- Astral Black – classic and refined
- Desert Gold – elegant with a subtle shimmer
Whether you’re on campus or out for the weekend, this phone is sure to make a bold visual impression
Early access and launch promotions
Malaysian customers can get early access to the iQOO Neo 10 5G before the official launch on 5 June 2025.
Early bird promotions start from May 24 at 8pm, available on Shopee, Lazada, the vivo E-Store, and TikTok Shop.
Promotional highlights:
- Save up to RM 347 during the launch period
- Students and lecturers get an additional RM 100 discount
- Free gifts worth over RM 277, including, a one-year extended warranty, one-year screen crack protection and a pair of iQOO gaming finger sleeves
- Add-on Deal: Get iQOO Buds 1i for just RM 59 with purchase
Promotion ends on June 4 2025, with early bird offers also available at all vivo Concept Stores via booking deposit.
Bold, fast, and designed for Malaysia
The iQOO Neo 10 is set to bring bold aesthetics, top-tier performance, and exceptional value to Malaysian consumers. With its groundbreaking dual-chip design and gamer-centric features, it’s ready to raise the bar in the mid-premium smartphone segment.
Stay updated by following iQOO Malaysia on our official Facebook and Instagram pages.