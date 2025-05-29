TOKYO: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has launched a probe into a TikTok livestream video featuring an individual stepping on an image of the Jalur Gemilang.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the government will never tolerate any party that mocks or insults the Jalur Gemilang, which represents the nation’s sovereignty, unity and identity.

“Firm action will be taken,“ he told Bernama upon his arrival here today (May 29).

Fahmi arrived in Tokyo this evening to attend the Asia-Pacific Telecommunity Ministerial Meeting (APT-MM) 2025, scheduled for May 30-31, 2025.

Local news portals reported that the live stream video in question was allegedly broadcast from Sri Lanka and remained online for over four hours. This incident is part of an ongoing cyber war between cyberbullies in Malaysia and Sri Lanka.