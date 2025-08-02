PETALING JAYA: Grab Malaysia continued to ring in the Chinese New Year festive cheer nationwide through its heartwarming #GrabBersamaMalaysia initiative.

Over 100 Grab drive and delivery partners took part in the initiative, bringing joy to over 300 individuals across various charity homes, nursing care centres and disabled-focused organisations.

The visits brought smiles to the faces of residents at homes like Pertubuhan Kebajikan Shan De in Johor Bahru, Rumah Orang Tua Uzur in Penang, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Kanak-kanak Berjasa Kinta in Ipoh and Sayang Sayang Nursing Care Centre in Alor Setar.

Grab’s partners also distributed ‘bai nian li wu’ (festive gifts), which included daily essentials, while spending quality time with the residents to brighten their day.

Grab Malaysia managing director Adelene Foo highlighted the importance of the initiative in bringing joy and support to those often overlooked.

“The festive season is a time for togetherness. It is heartwarming to see how initiatives like this help ensure no community is left behind, especially those often overlooked.

“Seeing the smiles and excitement of the people we met was a powerful reminder of how small gestures can make a big difference,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Foo also praised Grab’s driver and delivery partners, along with the volunteers and social workers, for their dedication to bringing the initiative to life and making a positive impact on the community.

Meanwhile, Khairul Azman Mohamad Fauzee, a Grab driver-partner from Sungai Petani, who has been with Grab since 2017, described the initiative as more than just a charity effort.

“As a Grab driver, I meet so many people every day - some just need a ride from point A to point B, while others might need a little extra help along the way. I would do what I can to make their journey easier.

“This initiative is an extension of that desire to help, where I could extend my hand in kindness and witness the joy it brings. It is initiatives like these that make me proud to be part of the Grab community,” he said in the same statement.

The efforts did not stop at charity homes. Grab’s drivers and delivery partners also visited various gathering spots around cities, where they shared festive well-wishes and distributed ‘gan’ (mandarin oranges) to over 600 of their fellow drivers.