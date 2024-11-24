Grab various exciting offers on last day of 2TM Programme at KLCC

KUALA LUMPUR: Today is the last chance for the public to enjoy the various exciting offers and sales in conjunction with the Two Years of MADANI Government (2TM) Programme and the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform in the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here.

The runaway crowd favourites of this three-day programme, with its theme of ‘MADANI di Hati, Rakyat Disantuni’, are the Royal Malaysian Police’s (PDRM) 60 per cent discounted summons payment counters, and swapping old, damaged or uncertified helmets and al-Qurans for new copies by related agencies.

Then there is the Rahmah MADANI Sale, offering an assortment of necessities, self-hygiene products and combo baskets of vegetables and fruits at great discounted prices to visitors who crowded the location from 9 am to 6 pm.

Jobseekers can also visit the Career Carnival and check out the 40 employers offering 3,000 job opportunities, as well as the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Carnival, and avail themselves to free health checks.

Also, the 2024 National Convention on Public Service Reform will also end today, with Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar scheduled to officiate the closing ceremony this afternoon.

In the morning, the convention will continue with a series of forums, including on improving service delivery effectiveness, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for efficient administration and public-private synergy.

There will also be a forum entitled ‘Pelaksanaan Reformasi Kerenah Birokrasi dan Ujikaji Peraturan’, which will, among other things, explain how the Bureaucracy Reformation Circular and the Experiment Circular can speed up the implementation of reformation from legal aspects, practical strategy and best regulatory practices.