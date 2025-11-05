Grand Wesak Day planned at Buddhist Maha Vihara

KUALA LUMPUR: Wesak Day, the most sacred day for Buddhists, will be observed nationwide tomorrow, with the Buddhist Maha Vihara in Brickfields expecting over 50,000 devotees and visitors during its two-day celebration.

Buddhist Maha Vihara honorary secretary Tilak Leslie described Wesak as the most significant event in the Buddhist calendar.

“It commemorates the birth, enlightenment and passing of Lord Buddha, all of which occurred on the full moon day of May.”

Among the temple’s signature events this year are the lighting of about 7,000 oil lamps and a float procession through the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

He said charitable initiatives would take centre stage, including blood and organ donation drives, as well as the Silent Mentor programme, which allows individuals to donate their bodies after death for medical education and research.

“The procession will take place on the evening of Wesak, starting at 6.30pm. It will cover an 11km route through Kuala Lumpur, reaching close to Bukit Bintang before looping back.”

This year’s float, themed “Buddha and Nature”, draws inspiration from the story of Mukalinda, the serpent king who according to Buddhist scripture, shielded the Buddha from a storm during his post-enlightenment meditation.

The float will feature symbols of nature – lions, deer and trees – and a striking depiction of Mukalinda.

“It reflects Buddha’s harmony with nature and the enlightenment that Wesak represents.”

Tilak said in keeping with Buddhist principles of simplicity and conservation, the temple consciously avoids waste.

“Our Buddhist practices are quite simple and logical. We try not to be wasteful and aim to conserve as much as we can.”

He said preparations for the celebration began two months ago, especially for the float design and construction.

“Massive rains almost every other day slowed our progress but because we started early, we were able to manage.”

He said vegetarian food would be served at the temple from today until May 13. Tomorrow, the temple will distribute approximately 4,000 free vegetarian meals and drinks to visitors.

“We currently have about 250 volunteers serving in three-hour shifts. Anyone can sign up as a volunteer through our Facebook page or at the temple office.”

The temple is open to all segments of society, regardless of background.

“We also welcome non-Buddhists. Wesak is a time for peace, reflection and charity. We appreciate everyone who comes to celebrate it with us. Come and observe, participate or volunteer. Let’s hope for a peaceful and happy Wesak.”

He added that dana, the practise of charity, is a central element of the celebrations.

“In Buddhism, charity can take many forms – giving food, money, blood, organs, even your body after death. It’s part of our Buddhist DNA.”

Among those preparing for the celebration is Sharon, 64, a lifelong volunteer at the temple, whose family has served the institution for generations. Her great-grandparents were among its early founders.

“We’ve been here every season, not just for Wesak,” she said.

She recounted the temple’s modest beginnings, how the Buddha statue was brought from Burma (Myanmar), the bells from Sri Lanka and how the sandy temple grounds have since transformed into a centre of worship and heritage.