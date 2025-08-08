Grass-cutter jailed eight months for slashing policeman in Kuantan

KUANTAN: A grass-cutter was sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to injuring a police corporal with a machete.

Magistrate Ellyna Othman handed down the sentence to Muhamad Firdaus Abdul Hamid, 37, ordering his jail term to begin from his arrest date on Aug 2.

The accused was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code for intentionally harming Corporal Muhammad Shafril Izzwan Ismail with a machete and two smaller blades.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ jail, a fine, whipping, or a combination of these punishments.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Firdaus Ahmad Mokhlis urged the court to impose a deterrent sentence in the public interest.

Defence counsel Mohd Azlan Mohd Arish@Arshad stated the accused is single and earns RM70 daily as a grass-cutter.

Police reports revealed the victim suffered machete wounds to his back, chin, and left hand during the Aug 2 incident.

Authorities responded to a disturbance involving a man armed with a machete, believed to be mentally unstable.

The attack occurred at 5.15 pm in front of a house in Felda Bukit Kuantan. - Bernama