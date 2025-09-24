Group lauds move to grant RVs commercial licences

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysia Motorhome Caravan Association (Mamca) has hailed the government’s decision to allow recreational vehicles (RVs) to obtain commercial licences starting next year, adding that it could boost tourism ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026).

Its president Farman Othman described the move as a “timely step” that positions Malaysia as an RV-friendly destination in line with global tourism trends.

“RV tourism is growing worldwide and now Malaysia could offer both domestic and international travellers a new way to explore the country’s beauty and culture.”

He said a clear licensing framework would encourage investment, expand rental services and make RV travel more accessible. He added that RV tourism could diversify Malaysia’s offerings beyond hotels and resorts while benefiting smaller towns along selected routes.

“The sector could also create jobs in manufacturing, retrofitting and mechanical services. RV tourism could be a signature attraction for VM2026. With the right support, it would generate sustainable economic benefits while giving travellers unforgettable journeys.”

He also said significant challenges remain, especially the lack of RV-friendly infrastructure such as safe parking areas, dump stations and service points for water and power.

Other concerns include costly tolls, limited insurance coverage, policy changes and the need for clear rules on vehicle safety.

On the Transport Ministry’s proposal to impose a 15-year age limit on commercial

RV conversions, Farman called for a more flexible approach.

“We suggest a condition-based inspection system to allow well-maintained older vehicles to qualify.”

Another issue is the limited insurance coverage for foreign RVs entering Malaysia

via land or sea. He said coverage is currently available only at certain checkpoints via one or two agencies, forcing travellers at other

entry points to rely on expensive “runner” services from Thailand.

He also criticised some RV parks as unsuitable for domestic users.

“Infrastructure must come first; safe RV parks, clear insurance rules and protections for both owners and renters,” he said, urging the government to fast-track pilot routes, campsites and facilities ahead of VM2026.

He said integrating RV tourism into VM2026 with curated routes and events would be crucial in attracting travellers. He also appealed to authorities to ease entry and exit for foreign RV tourists, suggesting that customs allow a single carnet de passage, an international customs pass allowing temporary vehicle entry without duties, to be used for more than two entries of 90 days each, encouraging longer stays.

“Many only make it as far as the

Laos–Thailand border before turning back to China. In conjunction with VM2026, we

hope the government could work through Asean to simplify access from northern Thailand, so more international RV tourists could reach Malaysia.”

Farman said Mamca is ready to collaborate with ministries, state governments and private partners to develop a nationwide RV ecosystem.

“Licensing is the first step, but for RV tourism to succeed, Malaysia needs supporting infrastructure and coordinated planning. We urge the government to act so visitors could enjoy the experience when they arrive in 2026.”