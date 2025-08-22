Group proposes anti-bullying measures

GEORGE TOWN: Bullying in Malaysian schools is far more rampant than official figures suggest, said the Penang Hindu Association (PHA).

Its president Datuk P. Murugiah said bullying has grown more widespread and severe, with new cases surfacing almost every week in the media.

“We see bullying as a severe social problem that has an unfavourable impact on student development and behaviour.

“Recently reported cases show victims being subjected to persistent physical force, emotional abuse and psychological intimidation meant to injure, threaten and dominate,” he said in a statement.

Murugiah said bullying, although not new, has intensified in recent years with technology and social media fuelling its spread.

He said the effectiveness of measures such as circulars, guidelines and posters issued by the Education Ministry must be reviewed.

Murugiah also raised concerns over the role of school counsellors, hostel wardens, student affairs officers and heads of institutions, saying they should be more proactive in monitoring and intervening before cases escalate.

He added that the consequences of being bullied could be devastating, with victims often withdrawing socially, suffering low self-esteem and, in some cases, developing suicidal thoughts if their trauma is left unaddressed.

To combat the problem, PHA called for wider awareness of the legal consequences of bullying under the “Esha Clause” (Section 507D), and suggested introducing a subject similar to Civics to address bullying, sexual harassment and mental health through open class discussions.

It also urged the government to:

increase the number of school counsellors;

install helpline phones connecting students directly to the Education Ministry anti-bullying unit or police;

ensure hotline numbers are prominently displayed in schools; and

allocate more funds for the installation and upkeep of closed-circuit television cameras, including in private schools.

He added that the current WhatsApp hotline for complaints related to bullying is 014-800 9325.

Murugiah further recommended regular talks by police officers on bullying and gangsterism, and stressed that any attempt by school officials to cover up cases must be dealt with firmly.

“When school administrators are given incentives for zero-bullying, they might not report bullying cases,” he told theSun.

He also reminded parents to communicate more with their children to detect early warning signs of bullying.

“Often, bullying cases go unrecognised until an extreme consequence occurs. As such, school-based monitoring and interventions need to be effectively implemented.”

Murugiah said the fight against bullying requires cooperation between all stakeholders – the Education Ministry,

law enforcement, school authorities, counsellors, teachers and parents.

“With such cases on the increase, we need to act now and act together because the pain of a bullied teenager is very real.

“Educational institutions must once again be seen as places of learning, connection and security.”