Heavy rain floods paddy fields in Kedah causing RM4.6 million losses

PENDANG: Heavy rain last Friday inundated about 624 hectares of paddy fields in Region III of the Muda Agricultural Development Authority, resulting in estimated losses of RM4.6 million.

MADA chairman Datuk Dr Ismail Salleh said nearly all crops that were nearing harvest were destroyed after being flooded over the past few days.

He said the losses were calculated based on an average yield of five tonnes of paddy per hectare, while a formal loss census would be conducted soon to facilitate compensation for affected farmers.

“Currently, we are still in the pre-census phase and awaiting instructions from the Agriculture Department to begin the formal assessment,” he said, adding that any compensation or insurance payment would depend on the outcome of the census.

He said this to reporters after inspecting the flooded paddy crop areas in Kampung Permatang Limau here today.

Ismail noted that the flooding issue in the region could be significantly mitigated once the Sungai Anak Bukit and Sungai Pendang Flood Mitigation Plan is completed.

The project is designed to manage up to 80% of upstream water flow, offering a long-term solution to recurring flood risks.

“Another contributing factor is rainfall. Kedah typically receives an annual average of 2,100 millimetres, and as of October, we’ve already recorded 1,400 millimetres,” he added.

Since last Friday, several districts across Kedah have been affected by flooding.

As of this morning, 164 people from 51 families remain housed at two temporary evacuation centres in Kota Setar and Pokok Sena. – Bernama