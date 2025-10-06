Kids voice out, anti-bullying tribunal proposal heads to Cabinet in November

PUTRAJAYA: Findings from a townhall session with schoolchildren on the proposed Child Protection Tribunal will be presented to the Cabinet in November, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She said the government is expediting consultations as the Madani administration has pledged to table the Anti-Bullying Bill, which centres on establishing the tribunal, within this year.

“The bill should be ready by December. The Madani government has promised to bring this law to Parliament during this sitting — that’s why we are speeding up the townhall process,” Azalina told reporters after the Anti-Bullying Townhall Session with schoolchildren here yesterday.

Also present was Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Azalina said the consultations are meant to refine the tribunal’s structure and mandate before a policy decision is made.

“The Cabinet wants to hear from these engagements how the tribunal should be formed — whether it will focus on those under 18 or have a broader scope. The basic decision will be made at the beginning of November,” she said.

She noted that a key question remains whether Malaysia needs a specific anti-bullying law, as current provisions under the Penal Code do not address the issue comprehensively.

“The government is studying whether a dedicated law is necessary, especially to cater to children’s needs. We are also exploring if the tribunal could play a stronger role in reporting and rehabilitation rather than focusing purely on punishment,” she added.

Azalina said the Cabinet may consider two tribunal models — one dedicated to minors and another open to all age groups — or possibly two separate systems, depending on the final recommendations.

“From today’s session, it’s clear the children understand the issue. They have their own perspectives on why bullying happens and how to tackle it,” she said.

The proposed tribunal would serve as a specialised mechanism for handling cases involving minors, ensuring child-sensitive procedures in line with international standards.

Fadhlina said the initiative forms part of the unity government’s Madani framework, which seeks to strengthen access to justice and protection for minors.

She said the Education Ministry has been conducting nationwide engagements with civil society, academics and child rights advocates to refine the bill’s framework.

“Our approach emphasises inclusivity, transparency and alignment with regional practices, especially within Asean,” she said.

Separately, Fadhlina said 72 schools in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur will be allowed to implement Teaching and Learning at Home (PdPR) during the 47th Asean Summit later this month.

“The learning continues through PdPR as usual. It’s a learning chain, not a closure,” she added.