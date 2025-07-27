GRS and PH confirm electoral pact for Sabah state election

KOTA KINABALU: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has officially announced an electoral pact between GRS and Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the upcoming 17th Sabah State Election.

The Chief Minister stated that the decision followed discussions among GRS component parties, with a consensus reached to collaborate with PH.

Hajiji, who also leads Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat), emphasised that the move aligns with the existing cooperation between the two coalitions in the state government.

“Of course, we are ready, but the electoral pact formula is not yet finalised. There are still a few matters to iron out,” he told reporters after officiating the Gagasan Rakyat Annual General Meeting 2025.

Sabah PH deputy chairman Datuk Mustapha Sakmud welcomed the announcement, calling it “good news for Sabah.”

He added that the next step involves negotiations on seat allocation, expressing hope for a fair distribution.

When asked about PH’s target, Mustapha indicated the coalition is eyeing 23 to 25 seats, pending final discussions.

The 16th Sabah state assembly’s term will automatically end on November 11, setting the stage for the upcoming state election. – Bernama