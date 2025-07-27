Malaysia MADANI respects right to assemble but warns against political exploitation

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI government remains committed to listening to all segments of society, including fishermen, farmers, and small traders, not just political voices dominating rally stages, said Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, the Prime Minister’s senior political secretary.

He emphasised that while the government upholds democratic rights, public gatherings must not be exploited for political vengeance or power struggles.

“Malaysia MADANI respects the right to assemble and express opinions. The government ensures no harsh action is taken, no tear gas is fired, and no stages are destroyed. The people’s right to speak is protected,“ he stated.

However, Shamsul Iskandar cautioned against conflating genuine public sentiment with political manipulation.

“There is a big difference between the people’s voice and the political agendas of certain parties who are trying to drag the people into validating their lust for power,“ he said.

He urged Perikatan Nasional leaders, including Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, to seek public support through elections rather than street rallies.

“If they are confident that public sentiment has shifted, they should return to the electoral arena—not through rallies, inflated crowd numbers, or racial and religious provocation,“ he added. – Bernama