Labuan boosts cashless society and internet safety at Borneo Flora Festival

LABUAN: The Borneo Flora Festival 2025 became a platform for digital empowerment as the government introduced two key initiatives—the Cashless Society Initiative and the Safe Internet Campaign—to accelerate digital adoption and improve online safety.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) spearheaded the launch, reinforcing efforts to build a digitally inclusive and secure society.

Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), officiated the event.

MCMC Federal Territory director Faisal Hamdi Mohammed Ghouth outlined the initiatives, which align with the Smart Labuan programme and the National Online Safety Framework (NOSF).

“The Cashless Society Initiative aims to increase public trust in digital payments, especially among businesses and retailers,“ he said.

Backed by financial institutions and digital service providers, the initiative supports the Financial Sector Blueprint 2022–2026, targeting 400 cashless transactions per capita by 2026.

The Safe Internet Campaign (KIS) focuses on combating cyber threats, including scams, cyberbullying, and illegal content.

“This campaign strengthens Malaysia’s cybersecurity framework by raising public awareness,“ Faisal added. – Bernama