GRS and PH finalise seat allocation for Sabah state election

TAMBUNAN: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and Pakatan Harapan have finalised their seat allocation for the upcoming Sabah state election.

GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor confirmed the agreement but said details would only be announced on nomination day.

“Yes, we already know the allocation, but I cannot announce it now,“ he told reporters after visiting Sekolah Agama Negeri Pekan Tambunan.

Hajiji expressed confidence that voters would return the mandate to the GRS-PH coalition based on their five-year administration record.

He highlighted various socio-economic programmes and high-impact investments that have stimulated Sabah’s economic growth.

The Chief Minister revealed the state government spent over RM1.3 billion on human capital development initiatives.

Monthly assistance of RM300 is provided to hardcore poor families listed under e-Kasih, with significant achievements in the oil and gas industry.

Hajiji acknowledged opposition attempts to deny these accomplishments but expressed faith in voters’ maturity.

He predicted a vibrant election with multiple parties contesting and encouraged everyone to celebrate democracy. – Bernama