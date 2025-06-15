LABUAN: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is optimistic that its political alliance with Pakatan Harapan (PH) will continue into the Sabah state election.

Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (PGRS) vice-president Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor, who is also PGRS president, is making strategic efforts to ensure the continuation of the coalition’s collaboration with PH both during and after the polls.

“The current Sabah government is a combination of GRS and PH...our president is fine-tuning the details of ongoing discussions with PH, and he will make an official announcement in due course,” he told Bernama after officiating the Labuan PGRS annual conference here today.

He said the Labuan division would play a critical support role during the state election campaign, especially by reaching out to Labuan-based Sabah voters.

“One of the key efforts is the opening of an operations room here in Labuan, specifically to coordinate support for PGRS candidates,” he said.

The current five-year term of the 16th Sabah state assembly will expire automatically on Nov 11.

In a recent statement, Hajiji reaffirmed that the cooperation between GRS and PH is based on shared governance goals and the commitment to political stability in Sabah.

He said that both coalitions have demonstrated that working together has yielded positive outcomes for the people, and the partnership remains essential for ensuring continued development and unity in the state.