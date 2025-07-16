Malaysia’s Soon Huat-Shevon lead three pairs into Japan Open second round

GOH Soon Huat and Shevon Lai led the charge as three Malaysian mixed doubles pairs secured their spots in the second round of the 2025 Japan Open Badminton Championships in Tokyo. The husband-and-wife duo dominated Thailand’s Ruttanapak Oupthong and Jhenicha Sudjaipraparat with a swift 21-15, 21-10 victory in just 30 minutes.

Next, they will face Denmark’s Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch. Meanwhile, Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei also started strong, overcoming Canada’s Kevin Lee and Josephine Wu 21-15, 21-19. Their next opponents will be either Indonesia’s Jafar Hidayatullah and Felisha Pasaribu or China’s Guo Xin Wa and Chen Fang Hui.

Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin had a tougher battle, edging past the United States’ Presley Smith and Jennie Gain 21-19, 12-21, 21-16. Their next challenge will be against second seeds Jiang Zhen Bang and Wei Ya Xin of China.

Unfortunately, professional pair Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien fell short, losing to Japan’s Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara 21-9, 21-8. - Bernama