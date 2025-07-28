GRS reaffirms support for MADANI government under Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) has reiterated its support for the Madani government led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor stated that this decision stems from the federal government’s responsiveness to Sabah’s demands under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Hajiji, who is also Sabah’s Chief Minister, highlighted that many of the state’s requests had been approved and implemented, benefiting the people.

“I would like to reiterate that GRS remains supportive of the Prime Minister. Many of our initiatives and demands under MA63 have been approved by him,“ he said during his winding-up speech at the Gagasan Rakyat Annual General Assembly.

He contrasted the current administration’s cooperation with past difficulties in securing approvals.

“Previously, it was very difficult to devolve powers or approve our requests... if the Madani Government is good for our state, why wouldn’t we support it?” Hajiji added.

The shift in GRS’s support came after dissatisfaction with the previous federal government’s stance on the “Borneo Bloc” concept.

“I was shocked by those remarks... I reflected on it for a long time and eventually lost heart in them,“ Hajiji explained.

Additionally, Hajiji confirmed his attendance at the upcoming Malaysia-Indonesia Annual Consultation in Jakarta, where discussions will include matters related to the Sulawesi Sea. - Bernama