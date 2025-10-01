GSF flotilla mission stable, Farah Lee urges calm amid brief disruption

KUALA LUMPUR: The Global Sumud Flotilla remains stable and continues its journey to Gaza, with participants urging the public to stay calm amid reports of a brief disruption.

Malaysian humanitarian activist Nurfarahin Romli, known as Farah Lee, said a communications issue affecting one of the vessels was quickly resolved.

The 32-year-old activist confirmed the flotilla is now proceeding as planned toward the besieged territory.

“Things are calm here. We’re sharing this not to alarm, but to keep everyone informed,” she said in a video posted on social media.

Farah said all participants received comprehensive pre-departure training covering physical, emotional, legal and media preparedness.

This training ensured all activists were ready for any scenario during their humanitarian mission.

“Don’t worry about us. Keep praying for the people of Gaza and others facing oppression around the world,” she added.

The GSF mission includes 34 Malaysians alongside activists from 45 countries aiming to break the blockade on Gaza.

The flotilla is crossing the Mediterranean Sea carrying food, medical supplies and a message of peace.

Their mission calls for an end to war and famine while demanding the opening of humanitarian corridors into Gaza. – Bernama