Guar Chempedak murder victims stabbed 28 times, jealousy motive

ALOR SETAR: The man and woman murdered in Taman Nona, Guar Chempedak last Thursday sustained a combined total of 28 stab and slash wounds according to autopsy results.

Kedah deputy police chief DCP Baderulhisham Baharudin stated that the 28-year-old woman died from a chest stab wound while the 30-year-old man died from a neck stab wound.

He confirmed that jealousy appears to be the primary motive behind the brutal attack that left the woman with 20 injuries and the man with approximately eight wounds.

Police have seized the knife purchased by the suspect from a store and discarded in Sungai Petani bushes before his arrest.

The 29-year-old suspect has been remanded for six days and was previously investigated for attempting to ram the male victim’s vehicle.

In a separate development, police solved 31 telecommunications cable theft cases across Kedah and Perlis with the arrest of nine men and one woman.

The suspects, including a technician and scrapyard owner, confessed to stealing cables by disguising themselves as technicians using copied keys.

Cut cables were melted and sold for 25 to 35 ringgit per kilogram, causing an estimated 50,000 ringgit in losses with 15,000 ringgit in seizures recovered.

Police also arrested six men from three motorcycle theft groups, solving 10 cases and recovering stolen motorcycles and components in Kota Setar district.

All cases are being investigated under various sections of the Penal Code relating to theft and criminal damage. – Bernama