Guinea-Bissau president visits iconic Petronas Twin Towers

KUALA LUMPUR: The President of Guinea-Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, who is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia, visited the iconic Petronas Twin Towers today.

Embalo and his delegation arrived at 2.20 pm and were welcomed by Petronas vice-president for Group Strategic Relations and Communications, Norafizal Mat Saad.

Embalo spent almost one hour touring the sky bridge and observation deck, which are popular tourist attractions at the towers.

During the visit, Embalo was briefed by the Petronas Twin Towers Manager of Visit Management Services, Safful Bahari Din, on the architectural history of the world’s tallest twin towers.

Earlier today, Embalo was accorded an official welcome at the Perdana Putra Complex here, followed by a meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Embalo arrived on Tuesday, marking the first-ever visit by a head of state from Guinea-Bissau.

According to Wisma Putra, Malaysia and Guinea-Bissau established diplomatic relations in November 1974.

Bilateral ties between the two countries remain cordial, underpinned by a shared commitment to cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral platforms, including the United Nations (UN), the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

In 2024, Malaysia’s total trade with Guinea-Bissau reached RM4.1 million, with Malaysia’s exports to Guinea-Bissau valued at RM4.04 million and imports at RM0.06 million.