Gunung Semanggol bush fires extinguished after 23 hectares razed

GUNUNG SEMANGGOL: Firefighters successfully brought under control a bush fire that destroyed 23.47 hectares in Kg Tersusun Tebuk Panchor, Gunung Semanggol, Bagan Serai. The blaze, which started on Thursday, was contained after a two-day operation involving ground and aerial firefighting efforts.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad confirmed that 22.66 hectares had been fully extinguished, while 0.8 hectares remained ablaze. Ground teams used mechanical and transport pumps with a 1,000-foot hose, sourcing water from nearby hydrants.

The operation was divided into four sectors, with six to seven personnel assigned to each. The Air Unit assisted with an AW 139 aircraft, conducting 20 water bombings. Challenges included navigating high-voltage electrical lines and shallow water sources, which caused mud to enter the water bucket.

Firefighting efforts paused at 7 pm today and will resume tomorrow with additional personnel and logistics. Sabarodzi stated, “Ground attacks and water bombing will ensure remaining embers are fully extinguished.” The fire, attributed to prolonged hot weather, last occurred in the area in 2023. - Bernama