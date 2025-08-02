Gunung Semanggol fire operation may end tomorrow - JBPM

KERIAN: Firemen are expected to fully extinguish a 23.47-hectare bushfire in Kampung Tersusun Tebuk Panchor, Gunung Semanggol near Bagan Serai by tomorrow, says Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Sayani Saidon.

He said the department would conduct thorough monitoring to ensure no hidden sources of fire remained in the affected area.

“If no more flames reappear, and we are confident that the fire has been completely extinguished, there is a possibility we can end the (firefighting) operation tomorrow, but it depends on the results of monitoring this evening.

“The fire, now in its third day, is more under control compared to yesterday. We have detected only two hot spots still emitting smoke,“ she told reporters after conducting an aerial survey of the affected area here today.

She said today’s firefighting operation involved about 40 personnel, assisted by volunteer firefighters from Lembah Beriah and Alor Pongsu, along with members of the Malaysian Civil Defence Force.

Meanwhile, Sayani said rescuers faced various challenges in battling the fire, due to the hot weather and the need to carry firefighting equipment up the hill, which was also affected.

“Personnel had to carry heavy equipment, including hose reels, up a hill about 500 feet high and then manually assemble the equipment.

“The rescuers had to act swiftly to prevent the fire from spreading to other areas,“ she said.

Earlier, the fire, which started around 3 pm on Thursday, was believed to have been caused by prolonged hot weather. The last time a fire occurred in the area was in 2023. - Bernama