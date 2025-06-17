KUALA LUMPUR: Individuals who have fallen victim to haj fraud have been urged to come forward and lodge official complaints with Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) to facilitate prompt investigation.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said that reports lodged would be followed up with a thorough investigation to enable the Attorney General’s Chambers to take legal action under Section 27 of the Tabung Haji Act 1995 against the individuals or companies involved.

“We also urge victims to lodge police reports so that investigations can be initiated against those who offered haj packages but failed to fulfil them, with the funds collected unaccounted for,” he said.

He said this when met after officiating the PPZ-MAIWP 2024 Zakat Collection Agent appreciation ceremony here today.

Mohd Na’im added that his ministry has taken various measures to curb haj fraud, including issuing no fewer than 10 media statements each haj season to remind the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to irresponsible parties.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im expressed regret over the actions of certain irresponsible parties who exploited the credibility of religious figures to persuade the public to join haj packages offered by their companies.

“It is deeply saddening when religion, and individuals perceived to be religious, are being used to deceive others. Religion should never be a tool for fraud,” he said.

He also reminded religious figures to refrain from being directly or indirectly involved in such activities, and instead urged them to support the government and TH in nurturing a law-abiding and ethical Muslim society.

On June 14, media reports revealed that 47 Malaysian pilgrims allegedly fell victim to a scam, believed to be linked to a prominent religious figure.