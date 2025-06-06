KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has called on the people in the state to continue to strengthen brotherhood and unity.

In his message in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration tomorrow, he also urged Muslims to continue to strengthen their faith and devotion to Allah SWT, while reflecting on the profound story of sacrifice by Prophet Ibrahim AS and his son, Prophet Ismail AS.

“The narrative of Aidil Adha, which is closely related to the story and sacrifice of these two noble prophets, Prophet Ibrahim AS and his son, Prophet Ismail AS, carries a unique message and philosophy that encompasses three essential aspects in human life, namely struggle, sacrifice and piety towards Allah SWT.

“Aidiladha, which coincides with the sacred month of Haj, is a holy month that embodies the true meaning of Habluminallah and Habluminanaas, which is human relationship with God the Creator, and our relationship with fellow human beings,” he said.

Hajiji expressed hope that this Aidiladha celebration would serve as a platform to further strengthen brotherhood and unity among Malaysians, particularly in Sabah.

“On behalf of my family and myself, I would like to wish Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha to all Muslims, wherever they are,“ he added.