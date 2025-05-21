Hajiji expresses condolences to family of former Sabah Governor

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today extended his condolences to the family of Tun Ahmadshah Abdullah, the ninth Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah, who died last night.

Hajiji said the late Ahmadshah had rendered great service to Sabah, particularly during his years in public service. He also prayed that Ahmadshah’s soul be blessed and placed among the faithful.

“On behalf of my family and the state government, I would like to express my condolences to Tun’s family,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmadshah, aged 78, passed away at a private hospital here at 8.45 pm last night.

He was sworn in as Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sabah on Jan 1, 2003, for a four-year term and was reappointed for a second term from Jan 1, 2007, to Dec 31, 2010.

Meanwhile, Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the services and sacrifices of the late Ahmadshah to the people of Sabah would always be remembered. He also prayed that Ahmadshah’s soul be blessed and placed among the faithful servants.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick also conveyed his condolences to Ahmadshah’s family.

Sabah Federal Secretary Datuk Seri Rosli Isa expressed his condolences to the family of the late Ahmadshah and prayed that his soul be blessed and placed among the faithful.

Former chief minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, who is also the president of Parti Warisan Sabah, expressed his deep sadness over the passing of Tun Ahmadshah and extended his condolences to the family.

“Tun Ahmadshah was not only a respected leader but also a dedicated civil servant who made significant contributions to Sabah. His work in public service and education was immense and will continue to be remembered,” he said.