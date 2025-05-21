SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan is considering a ban on the sale of vape products and electronic cigarettes in the state.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said the decision considers the adverse effects of its usage on public health and well-being, especially among the youth.

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) has proposed an outright ban, which may be a beneficial suggestion. We might bring the matter to the State Executive Council Meeting for further discussion and action.

“I also urge for strict enforcement against the sale of ‘magic mushroom’ vape products, that’s the most pressing issue to be addressed. Nowadays, there are all sorts of products, electronic cigarettes and so on, (all of which, whether) modern or not, have harmful effects,” he told reporters after chairing the meeting here today.

Aminuddin urged local authorities (PBT) not to approve vape sales licences and hoped these PBTs would coordinate better regarding signboards advertising such products.

He added that relevant parties must also identify the root causes and take appropriate actions to reduce vaping among students.

It was reported that several states, including Terengganu and Perlis, had banned the sale of electronic cigarettes or vape products.