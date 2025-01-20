Hajiji extends condolences to assemblyman Mohamad Hamsan’s family

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has expressed his condolences to Datin Kalsom Abd Aziz and family over the passing of her husband, Sungai Sibuga assemblyman Datuk Mohamad Hamsan Awang Supain, last night.

On behalf of the state government, Hajiji also prayed for Mohamad Hamsan’s soul to be blessed and placed among the righteous.

Hajiji described the passing of Mohamad Hamsan, who had also served as Sabah Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing, as a great loss to the state, especially for the constituents of the Sungai Sibuga constituency.

“ He was a long-time friend who served alongside me in the administration of the government.

“He was a leader of the people, friendly and well-liked by many. His contributions and unwavering support to the state government will always be appreciated,“ he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Hamsan, 65, died at a private hospital in Kota Kinabalu at 11.20 pm yesterday. His body was transported to Sandakan and arrived at his residence in Taman Kong Lok this morning.

His remains were then brought to Masjid Pangiran in Batu 7 for funeral prayers before being laid to rest at the Bintang Baru Cemetery, Rancangan Sungai Manila, at 11.30 am.

In the 16th Sabah State Election in 2020, Mohamad Hamsan, representing Barisan Nasional (BN), won the Sungai Sibuga state seat, defeating four other candidates with a majority of 1,538 votes.