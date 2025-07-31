DPM Fadillah honours national heroes on Warriors Day 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof expressed deep gratitude to Malaysia’s heroes and warriors for their sacrifices in defending the nation’s sovereignty from colonial times to the present.

In a Facebook post marking Warriors’ Day 2025, he highlighted the unwavering courage of security and defence personnel.

“We will never forget the blood, sweat, and lives sacrificed to keep Malaysia independent and peaceful.

“From resisting colonialism to combating communist threats and peacekeeping missions, our heroes’ bravery defines our history,“ Fadillah said.

He emphasised that their sacrifices laid the foundation for Malaysia’s current peace and prosperity.

The Deputy Prime Minister also thanked active servicemen, urging them to uphold integrity and patriotism.

“We owe our independence and sovereignty to their fighting spirit and loyalty. To fallen heroes, our prayers remain with them. May patriotism thrive in every Malaysian’s heart,“ he added. - Bernama