Halt religious debates to avoid tensions - Aaron

KUALA LUMPUR: Any form of debate focusing on religious differences must be halted as it can spark tensions and strain relations among Malaysia’s multi-faith communities, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said that discussions on religion should be conducted with utmost respect and an awareness of the country’s diverse society.

“Although we have various religions and beliefs, it is more important for us to focus on common ground and universal values that can unite us as Malaysians,” he said in a statement today.

Aaron said the ministry has created the Harmoni MADANI platform to conduct the Harmony Dialogue series under the theme Understand, Respect, and Accept, adding that the initiative discusses and shares best religious practices that can strengthen interfaith relationships in the country.

He called on all parties to utilise the platform to strengthen understanding and appreciate Malaysia’s diversity by highlighting commonalities.

“All parties, including elected representatives, politicians, religious leaders, communities and individuals must play their role in fostering unity and maintaining the nation’s harmony,” he added.

Last week, media reports cited that Tapah MP Datuk Seri M. Saravanan had scheduled a debate with an independent preacher, Zamri Vinoth, on March 23, which will be hosted by Dewan Bahasa Tamil Malaysia.