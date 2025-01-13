KK Mart suspends business dealings with ‘ham and cheese’ sandwich supplier

PETALING JAYA: KK Mart has suspended all business dealings with the supplier of the ‘ham and cheese’ sandwich which were sold in a concept store in Universiti Malaya (UM).

According to Free Malaysia Today, KK Mart said that it has discontinued the supply of the sandwich from Shake and Bake Café across all its outlets.

KK Mart clarified that only 16 KK Concept Stores carry the product and that Shake and Bake Café was not authorised to use its logo on the packaging.

“KK Mart has taken action by filing a police report on Jan 11 regarding the matter. We have instructed our legal team to issue a letter of demand dated Jan 10 to Shake And Bake Café Sdn Bhd concerning this issue,” they were quoted as saying.

