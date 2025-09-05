Hannah glad Faisal Halim’s NFA case not closed to new leads

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh hopes the authorities will continue the investigation into the acid attack case against national footballer Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim, which was previously classified as No Further Action (NFA).

She believes what was done to the national football asset is a serious crime and demands due justice.

“I read the police statement that they said the NFA did not mean the investigation was stopped so I am relieved that it is still ongoing.

“I hope they will put more effort into finding the perpetrator(s) responsible because I feel it is unacceptable for this to happen to our athletes,“ she said at a press conference during the opening of the ASTAF 2025 Asia Cup Sepaktakraw Championship here today.

Earlier, police confirmed that they are continuing their investigation into the acid attack on Selangor FC’s keyman, better known as Faisal Halim, despite the case being classified as NFA.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the NFA status was arrived at following a dead-end when the arrest of three individuals and several clues including closed-circuit camera (CCTV) footage and facial sketches were found to be unrelated to the suspicion. He added that police investigation would continue to search for new leads.

In another development, Hannah expressed full support for the Malaysian Sepaktakraw Association (PSM) in organising the first-ever Sepaktakraw World Cup also involving a women’s team next year.

She said the sports governing body needs to expand the reach of funds previously received for the benefit of women.

“As I have informed all sports associations to ensure that they do not discriminate so that opportunities, allocations, exposure are given to (women) as well,“ she said.