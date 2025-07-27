Hannah Yeoh suggests combat sports to tackle school bullying in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has called for a special dialogue involving her ministry, the Ministry of Education (MOE), and the National Combat Sports Federation to address bullying in schools. She emphasized that punitive measures like suspension alone are ineffective and suggested structured activities such as combat sports to guide students positively.

“I want us to hold a dialogue with the MOE and the combat sports association to explore how we can better address school bullying cases, especially those where the MOE takes disciplinary action, such as suspension. We must not give up on these children. We can guide them and help channel their energy into sports,” she said during the 2025 National Combat Sports Championship.

Hannah highlighted that combat sports, governed by strict rules, teach discipline and emotional control. She stressed that bullying and violence among students are unacceptable and require intervention beyond punishment. The championship, held from July 24 to 27, featured over 2,000 athletes competing in silat, wushu, karate-do, muay thai, and wrestling.

She added that sports serve as a platform for students to discover their potential. “By watching sporting events, a sense of curiosity and interest is sparked. That desire to try is crucial—if they don’t try, they’ll never know whether they have talent,” she said.

Hannah believes early guidance through sports can shape students into valuable contributors to national development. - Bernama