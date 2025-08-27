Bomb Battle Sunway Pyramid: First Gel Blaster Arena Malaysia

BOMB Battle Sdn Bhd has officially opened its fourth and largest flagship outlet at Sunway Pyramid, introducing a revolutionary 10,000 square feet entertainment complex that redefines immersive physical gaming in Malaysia.

The launch marks a historic milestone as the facility debuts Malaysia’s first Gel Blaster arena, bringing the US sensation to Southeast Asia for the first time.

Exclusive International Partnership Brings US Innovation to Malaysia

The flagship outlet represents Bomb Battle’s exclusive partnership with US-based Gel Blaster, making the Malaysian company the sole distributor in the country and marking Gel Blaster’s first international expansion outside the United States. This strategic alliance positions Malaysia at the forefront of next-generation entertainment technology.

“We are thrilled to launch our fourth and largest flagship outlet here at Sunway Pyramid,“ said Datin Sheehan Tee, founder of Bomb Battle Sdn Bhd.

“The Gel Blaster Nexus features safe, non-toxic gellets and strikes the perfect balance of intensity, creating an immersive tactical experience that feels authentic yet fun.”

Three Revolutionary Attractions Under One Roof

The new flagship introduces three groundbreaking attractions designed to deliver high-energy, mission-based gameplay:

Gel Blaster Nexus leads the lineup as the world’s first Gel Blaster arena outside the US, featuring safe gellet-based tactical combat suitable for both adults and children. The attraction offers multiple game modes designed to provide authentic yet family-friendly interactive experiences.

Arcade Mania transforms traditional gaming through a Squid Game-inspired, life-sized playground where classic games like Tetris are reimagined with cutting-edge technology and immersive challenges. The attraction combines physical gameplay with mission-driven objectives.

Axe Throwing rounds out the offerings, providing a controlled environment for this increasingly popular precision sport, complete with professional instruction and safety protocols.

Strategic Partnerships Enhance Experience

To elevate the entertainment value, Bomb Battle has forged partnerships with industry leaders. DJI serves as the Official Capture Partner, providing Osmo Action 5 Pro cameras for rent, allowing players to record their missions in high-definition. Klook Malaysia functions as the Official Online Travel Agent, offering exclusive deals and streamlined booking processes.

Expanding Across Asia

Colin Guinn, Founder and CEO of Gel Blaster, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “This marks our first official launch in Asia and an important step in expanding Gel Blaster’s footprint internationally. Bomb Battle has established itself as a true crowd-puller with over a decade of experience in designing immersive indoor attractions.”

The expansion represents Bomb Battle’s evolution from its original paint-blast concept into a comprehensive multi-attraction hub. Today, the brand offers diverse experiences including escape rooms, paint bombs, floor is lava challenges, and axe throwing, all designed to foster human connection through interactive play.

Accessibility and Pricing

The flagship outlet caters to various demographics, from families and school groups to corporate teams seeking HRDC-claimable team-building programs. Tickets start at RM45 per person and are available through Bomb Battle’s official website and Klook Malaysia.

With its focus on mission-based games that combine physical challenges with immersive technology, the Sunway Pyramid flagship establishes a new benchmark for entertainment venues across Malaysia and potentially the broader Asian market.

More information is available at Bomb Battle’s official website and Instagram page.