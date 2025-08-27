TikToker slammed for calling husbands who help at home “gay”

A Malaysian influencer has come under fire after claiming that men who help out with house chores are “gay”, “stupid” and “losers.”

DMA Islam, a TikToker known for his controversial takes, argued that men should focus solely on providing financially instead of doing household duties. He insisted that men who do chores are lazy and disrespected by their wives.

“Men who do house chores are gay.

“Bro, you’re a man, you’re supposed to be the leader — why are you doing house chores? Have you ever seen a king sweeping the palace?

“If a king spends his time sweeping, he won’t have time to do more important things for the country.

“Same goes for you, stupid. You’re a husband — your duty is to earn money and conquer the world,” he wrote in a Threads post.

The influencer went on to say that a husband’s role is to be “the best, the strongest, and the most respected,” claiming that only wives who lack respect for their husbands would assign them housework.

“Be the best man: the strongest, the richest, the most respected. Not the one cleaning up your kid’s poop.

“If you’re doing house chores, that means you’re actually a lazy man. Instead of going out to conquer the world, you chose to sweep floors, wash dishes, and clean up after kids.

“Or maybe it’s because you’re afraid of your wife. I mean, how can you ask her to do the housework if you can’t even provide for her properly? Your wife doesn’t respect you — that’s why she makes you do the house chores.

“You’re just a loser,” he opined.

His remarks quickly drew backlash online, with many netizens criticising him for demeaning men who contribute to household responsibilities.

“Can’t even spell ‘loser’ correctly, yet still wants to lecture others,” one user called nessaradzi retorted.

“Get married first,DMA Islam — then you’ll know who’s really the king of the house. Hahaha,“ Ashahruddin89 joked.

“Aduh, I just finished sweeping the floor, washing the dishes, folding the laundry, and taking out the trash. Does that make me gay? I think my wife has it even tougher, taking care of the kids all day and staying up at night when they cry. I don’t think it’s wrong for both of us to share the workload in a marriage,” naz_anip commented.

The TikToker is no stranger to controversy.

He previously dismissed Mass Communication courses in universities as “pointless,” claiming students in the program were “merely having fun.”