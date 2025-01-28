Hannah Yeoh to sue Razman Zakaria over alleged YTL link

PETALING JAYA: Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh has stated that she will take legal action against Perak Pas commissioner Razman Zakaria over allegations linking her family to YTL Corporation Bhd.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Yeoh, who also serves as DAP’s assistant national publicity secretary, firmly condemned the claim, describing it as slander.

She emphasised that such baseless accusations, particularly from individuals in religious circles, should not be tolerated.

“Actually, the speech of Razman Zakaria, the Perak PAS Commissioner, who accused me of various things, lasted more than a minute.

“Wait for a letter from my lawyer.

“Defamation cannot be allowed to become a habit, especially by religious people,” she wrote.

Yesterday, a dispute arose between Yeoh and Razman Zakaria after Razman reportedly claimed that the former is the daughter of YTL Corporation Bhd’s founder, Tan Sri Yeoh Tiong Lay.

In response, Yeoh criticised him, stating that not everyone with the surname Yeoh is related.

The Gunung Semanggol assemblyman later admitted his mistake and issued an apology to Yeoh, YTL Corporation, and anyone affected by the misunderstanding.

“I followed the news reported by Malaysiakini about my speech during a program in Seri Iskandar yesterday.

“The report referred to about ten seconds of my statement regarding Hannah Yeoh out of a speech that lasted more than half an hour.

“I admit my factual mistake about the connection between Hannah Yeoh and YTL corporation,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

“I acknowledge that Hannah Yeoh has no connection to the corporate figure or the YTL company. It was an unintentional verbal error.

“I am also slightly disappointed with the reporting, which seemed to deliberately focus on this mistake while neglecting other parts of the speech and the success of the three-day programme.

“With this statement, I express my regret and apology to YB Hannah Yeoh, YTL, and any parties affected or offended by this factual misunderstanding.

“I hope this issue is understood through the explanation I have provided. I also urge the media to promote intellectual discourse among the people rather than fueling division within society,” he stated.