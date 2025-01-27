PETALING JAYA: Following public backlash from comedian Harith Iskander’s “ham” post on Facebook, a social media account has reportedly apologised for a comment made under the post allegedly insulting Islam.

The commenter, Cecelia Yap Song KL, embroiled in the “ham” controversy, has stated she would fully cooperate with the police who are investigating the post and her remark which resulted in multiple police reports lodged against her.

Free Malaysia Today reported that the Facebook user issued an apology, stating she regrets her “insensitive comment”, as quoted, vowing to never repeat such actions in the future.

“Once again, I humbly apologise to all Malaysians over the incident. I ask that everyone offended by my comment would forgive my mistake,” Yap was quoted as saying.

Both Harith and the Facebook account holder have 16 reports lodged against them for allegedly disrespecting Islam and the Prophet Muhammad in the social media post.

On January 18, Harith joked on Facebook that his faith was “shaken” after seeing the word “ham” in a coffee shop menu selling “Ham Sap Kopi” to which Yap left a comment under the post, sparking online ire for allegedly disrespecting the sanctity of Islam.

The police recorded the comedian’s statement last Wednesday (Jan 22) and are currently looking for Yap.

Police are investigating the case under Sections 298 and 505 of the Penal Code for intentionally wounding the religious feelings of others and putting out statements with intent to incite fear or alarm to the public.

The case is also being investigated according to Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network facilities.