Harmful effects of short video binging

PETALING JAYA: Short-form videos and their bite-sized content are reshaping how Malaysians process information, potentially shortening attention spans and making it harder to concentrate, said Universiti Sains Malaysia lecturer and coordinator for the Master of Cognitive Neurosciences programme, Dr Aini Ismafairus Abd Hamid.

She said those addicted to such videos often jump from one clip to another, with their brains constantly seeking the next exciting stimulus.

“This habit makes it hard to focus on activities that require sustained attention, like reading a book or having a deep conversation. Even worse is the rapid switching between videos, which negatively impacts memory and makes it harder to follow through with plans.”

Aini said while short-form videos are entertaining, they can harm attention spans by keeping users in an endless scrolling cycle. She said the videos become so addictive that once caught in the cycle, it is difficult to put one’s phone down to focus on tasks that require sustained attention.

“This is because these videos tap into strong brain mechanisms. Think of your brain’s reward system as a ‘like’ button. Every time you see something enjoyable, it activates, releasing dopamine, which is a feel-good chemical.

“Short videos, with their constant flow of new and exciting content, trigger this reward system repeatedly, creating a cycle that keeps one coming back for more, much like an addiction.”

In her research, University of California Informatics Department professor emeritus Gloria Mark said digital screens offer a continuous source of gratification through notifications, colourful images and diverse content.

“This constant stimulation leads to addiction, making it difficult for the brain to find satisfaction in less stimulating activities.”

She also said decades of screen-induced overstimulation have significantly reduced attention spans, dropping from an average of two-and-a-half minutes in 2003 to just 47 seconds in studies conducted between 2016 and 2020.

University Technology Malaysia Centre of Psychological and Counselling Services senior psychologist Nurul Aziz Mohamed said excessive short-form video consumption affects people of all ages but is particularly detrimental to children.

“Such videos often present information in a compressed and factually questionable manner, which impairs memory, concentration and the ability to understand complex ideas.

“Additionally, short videos often contain idealised content that can affect a child’s emotional development, leading to body image issues, low self-esteem, social withdrawal and a fear of missing out.”

Nurul Aziz warned that in the long term, children who consume large amounts of short-form videos may struggle to focus on tasks, experience poor memory retention, reduced self-confidence and increased anxiety.

International Islamic University Malaysia Department of Communication head Prof Dr Tengku Siti Aisha Tengku Mohd Azzman said communication strategies are needed to address the impact of short-form videos on attention spans.

“Taking digital breaks is important to prevent information overload, as well as being aware of the content you consume. These practices can help maintain focus and improve concentration.

“Media literacy is crucial, not only to reduce internet consumption but also to help young people navigate the online landscape.

“It helps them identify accurate information, spot misinformation and avoid distractions. Fact-checking should be a key skill for consuming short-form content responsibly.”

Aini added that individuals can reduce the cognitive impact of short-form video consumption by being mindful viewers.

“This includes taking breaks by setting time limits and balancing screen use with physical and stress-relief activities like spending time outdoors and having a healthy diet.

“While short-form videos offer entertainment and quick gratification, it’s all about balance. Enjoy the videos, but also take care of your brain and engage in activities that promote focus and well-being.”