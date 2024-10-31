Harmonious, joyful and vibrant celebration of Festival of Lights nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: The Deepavali festival, also known as Diwali, is being celebrated with great joy and vibrant colours today, with Hindu devotees in Malaysia flocking early in the morning to temples to offer prayers and seek blessings.

The vibrancy of the Festival of Lights was more meaningful with the entire country ‘illuminated’ by celebrations creating harmony and instilling unity among the people, as all layers of society, regardless of race, share the joy of celebrating the festival.

In PERAK, around 5,000 Hindu devotees visited the Kallumalai Arulmigu Subramaniar Temple in Gunung Cheroh, Ipoh as early as 6 am.

The temple’s honorary secretary, V. Thiagarajan said that this year’s Deepavali celebration was more vibrant than the previous year, with a variety of colourful outfits being worn.

Meanwhile, Perak Chief Minister Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, in a speech on Facebook, said that the celebration of Deepavali reminds us of the importance of brotherhood and unity among the various races and religions, which are the true strengths of Malaysia.

In MELAKA, the Deepavali celebration was lively, including at the Sri Maha Karumarriamman Alayam Temple in Paya Rumput Perdana, where hundreds of Hindu devotees had gathered since 7 am.

One devotee, R. Malini, 46, from Taman Muzaffar Syah, Ayer Keroh said she woke up at 5.30 am for an oil bath by her mother, S. Shanta Devi, 73, before getting ready to go to the temple with family members.

“My mother is usually the one who bathes the family members with oil, starting with the grandchildren and ending with her children. She has also been cooking various types of dishes since early morning to be served to the guests who are visiting today,“ she said.

In JOHOR, the 107-year-old Arulmigu Thandayuthapani Temple, the oldest temple in the state, on Jalan Kuel, Wadi Hana, continues to be a focal point for the Hindu community, decked in colourful attire, to perform prayers during Deepavali.

Although the temple is in the process of renovation, temple chairman G. Meganathan said he expects more than 1,000 Hindu devotees to attend the religious programme today.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, some 6,000 Hindu devotees are expected to visit the Sri Balathandayuthapani Temple in Seremban, which is one of the oldest temples in the country.

Temple president Capt (R) VR. Parameswaran said that in conjunction with the Deepavali celebration, the temple was opened for two sessions today, with the first session from 7 am to noon, followed by the second session from 7 pm to 9.30 pm.

Jayandran Maniban, 55, from Felda Palong in Jempol, located about 90 kilometres from Seremban, said it has become his family’s routine to leave early in the morning to go to the temple for prayers and to gather to celebrate Deepavali with other Hindu devotees.

“The celebration has become even more enjoyable. I was able to bring my workers and family members here, Hopefully, this Deepavali will bring prosperity to all of us,“ said Jayandran, a contractor.

In SELANGOR, the Hindu community attending the Sri Maha Maariamman Devasthanam Temple in Shah Alam, looked dapper and charming in their traditional attire.

Meanwhile, there was a lively celebration at the open house organised by Klang member of parliament V. Ganabatirau, which was also attended by Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh, Deputy Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Chan Foong Hin, as well as the state government leaders.

Ganabatirau said that the annual open house event aims to further strengthen the relationship between the state and federal government leadership while sharing the festive joy with the multicultural community in Selangor.

In PERLIS, the Arulmigu Arumugaswamy Dhevasthanam Temple in Kangar became the focus of Hindu devotees in the state who began flocking there since 7 am today to offer their prayers.

K. Kalai Selvian, 23, who was met after visiting the temple, could not hide the joy of celebrating Deepavali with family memhers in Kangar after failing to do so last year due to work commitments in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, in KUALA LUMPUR, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim did not miss the opportunity to join thousands in celebrating the Deepavali MADANI 2024 Open House held in Sentul today.

Also present at the event were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, as well as ministers and deputy ministers.

In the meantime, the public took advantage of the public holiday, in conjunction with the Deepavali celebrations, to visit several tourist attractions and landmarks around the capital, including Dataran Pahlawan and areas around the KLCC as well as Bukit Bintang and Jalan Pudu.

A survey at several shopping malls in the capital found that many shoppers took advantage of the holiday to shop, as there were special offers and discounts in conjunction with the festival.

In TERENGGANU, the Hindu community observed the Deepavali celebration modestly, and started the morning with oil baths before sunrise.

Civil servant D. Punithavalli, 39, said the day began with the eldest family member applying the oil to the heads of each family member.

“After this ritual, we went to the temple to perform our prayers, and when we returned home we indulged in the food like thosai, idli, laddu and many more,“ she said.

Punithavalli said that although the Indian community is a minority in the state, the festive spirit of Deepavali is still felt with visits from neighbours and friends of various ethnicities to their homes.

In SARAWAK, the celebration was simple yet meaningful, even though the number of Hindus in the state is not very large.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg was seen taking the opportunity to attend two open houses hosted by Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Datuk Dr. Kalwinder Singh Khaira and lawyer Shankar Ram in conjunction with the Festival of Lights today.

In PENANG, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, in his Deepavali message, invited all families in the Pearl of the Orient to embrace the values of love, respect, unity and harmony as these are needed to strengthen family and community relationships.

He hopes the light of Deepavali will always illuminate the journey towards achieving the Penang2030 vision and Malaysia MADANI, ensuring that all plans and developments in the state can be implemented comprehensively without sidelining any party, including the Indian community.

Chow also expressed the state government’s commitment to continue initiatives and incentives to empower the Indian community by increasing the annual grant allocation for the Penang Hindu Endowments Board (HEB) from RM1.5 million to RM2 million next year.