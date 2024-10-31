Harness Deepavali spirit to bring Malaysia to greater heights - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hopes the spirit of Deepavali can be harnessed to lead Malaysia towards greater prosperity and a brighter future while continuing the pursuit of goodness and justice.

Addressing thousands of people attending the 2024 MADANI Deepavali Open House here today, the Prime Minister said this aligns with the history and significance of the Festival of Lights, which goes beyond mere feasting.

“We know the spirit of Deepavali is to illuminate light in place of darkness. There is a history that people should understand, showing that this celebration signifies that life is more than just eating and drinking.

“Hopefully, the spirit of Deepavali will allow the Hindu community and other friends to lead Malaysia towards a brighter light,“ he said in his brief speech.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, other ministers and deputy ministers.