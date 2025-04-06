HASiL ramps up international efforts to tackle tax evasion

KUALA LUMPUR: The Inland Revenue Board (HASiL) is stepping up its global cooperation to track down taxpayers who fail to comply, including those transferring assets or income overseas.

Its Intelligence and Profiling Department director Muhammad Azhari Tamrin @ Thamrin told Bernama Radio that the agency is harnessing international tools, such as the Exchange of Information (EOI) and the Common Reporting Standard (CRS), to access financial data shared by foreign authorities.

“Tax evaders are becoming increasingly sophisticated. They shift profits offshore, set up offshore companies and use international bank accounts. These are tactics that conventional methods struggle to detect,” he said.

In response, HASiL has taken proactive steps by deepening partnerships with tax authorities abroad to share information and trace these financial footprints more effectively.

Speaking on the radio programme POV: Perspektif Bukan Persepsi, hosted by Kamal Affandi Hashim and focused on tax evasion, Muhammad Azhari explained that Malaysia’s participation in the Forum on Tax Administration and the ASEAN network has helped it adopt best practices and strengthen its capacity through big data analytics and risk profiling.

Alongside enforcement efforts, HASiL has also rolled out public education campaigns and adopted a ‘Compliance Before Enforcement’ approach to encourage voluntary tax compliance.

Social media, he added, is an increasingly valuable resource in uncovering suspicious financial activity.

“We analyse lifestyles displayed online and compare them with declared incomes, looking out for undeclared businesses, hidden assets and social or business networks,” he noted.

Where discrepancies emerge, he said HASiL will conduct audits and investigations, actions that are targeted and data-driven rather than arbitrary.

Muhammad Azhari also urged the public to act as watchdogs, encouraging them to report individuals or companies that live beyond their declared means or operate without proper registration.

“Tax evasion not only drains public funds but also undermines fairness for honest taxpayers,” he said.

Information can be submitted securely through HASiL’s e-Tax Evasion Reporting System at epelariancukai.hasil.gov.my, with protections under the Income Tax Act 1967.

Convicted tax evaders risk penalties of up to 300 per cent of the owed tax, fines of up to RM20,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

“Fighting tax evasion is a shared responsibility. It is essential to ensure that national revenue is collected fairly for the benefit of all Malaysians,” said Muhammad Azhari.