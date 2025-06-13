KUALA LUMPUR: Preparations for the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 main event at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) are progressing smoothly, with final touches underway to ensure a seamless programme tomorrow.

Communications Ministry deputy secretary-general (Telecommunication Infrastructure) Mano Verabathran said preparations began early this morning and were also monitored by representatives from the Prime Minister’s Office.

He said the main event, which will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, is expected to draw around 1,000 guests comprising local and international media practitioners as well as representatives from various agencies.

“Based on today’s rehearsal, I would say 90 per cent is already in place. There are only minor points for improvement, which we have conveyed to the organising team,” he said when met at the full rehearsal at WTCKL here today.

Also present was Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, who is also HAWANA 2025 project director.

Mano expressed hope that the cooperation between Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM), Bernama and other media agencies in organising HAWANA will continue in future editions.

At tomorrow’s main event, the Prime Minister will present the HAWANA 2025 Special Award and the HAWANA 2025 Award, as well as contributions under the Kasih@HAWANA Fund to three media practitioners.

He will also present prizes to the winners of the HAWANA-DBP 2025 Pantun Festival, which was held on May 31.

Earlier in the morning, the HAWANA 2025 Forum will take place at Dewan Tun Hussein Onn, titled “Malaysian Media Council: Regulator or Media Protector?”, which will be followed by a sharing session on “AI & Media: Tool, Threat or Opportunity?”.

Meanwhile, the HAWANA 2025 Carnival at the Sunway Putra Mall concourse is targeting 5,000 visitors, featuring 20 exhibition booths by major media agencies, government departments and private sector participants, including Bernama, RTM, Astro, Media Prima Berhad, the Information Department, and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

Held under the theme “Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics,” HAWANA 2025 is the nation’s largest gathering of media professionals. It is organised by the Communications Ministry with Bernama as the implementing agency.

The date of May 29 was chosen as National Journalists’ Day in commemoration of the first publication of the Utusan Melayu newspaper on May 29, 1939.