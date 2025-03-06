HAWANA 2025 secures sponsorship from 79 strategic partners

KUALA LUMPUR: National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 has secured sponsorship and contributions from 79 strategic partners, reflecting growing confidence in the organisation of the country’s largest journalism event.

According to the HAWANA 2025 Secretariat, the number of sponsors for this year’s edition has seen a significant increase from 44 strategic partners last year, with various forms of contributions received.

“HAWANA 2025 has seen 79 strategic partners express their commitment and support so far, by providing sponsorship and contributions,” it said in a statement.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil received mock sponsorship cheques from strategic partners at the HAWANA 2025-Bernama Strategic Partners’ Appreciation Ceremony and Official Launch of Bernama Motorhome at Wisma Bernama here.

Also in attendance were Communications Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa; Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin; Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, who is also the director of the HAWANA 2025 Project; as well as members of Bernama’s top management.

At the event, Fahmi also unveiled the logo and announced the theme of HAWANA 2025 - Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics.

HAWANA 2025 will take place at the WTC KL from June 13 to 15, with the highlight of the celebration, to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, scheduled for June 14.

More than 1,000 media practitioners, representatives of local journalist associations, and media delegates from ASEAN member states are expected to attend, bringing together the professional media fraternity and industry experts to exchange ideas and forge strategic partnerships.

HAWANA 2025, organised by the Ministry of Communications through Bernama as the implementing agency, will feature various events, including a media forum jointly organised with the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) on June 14 and a two-day HAWANA carnival and exhibition at Sunway Putra Mall starting June 13.

There will also be sporting activities incorporating traditional elements, as well as visits to leading polytechnics in Selangor, Perak and Johor.

May 29 was gazetted as National Journalists’ Day in conjunction with the publication of the first edition of the Utusan Melayu newspaper on May 29, 1939, to celebrate the contribution of industry players who became a medium to shape the minds of an informed society in fostering cooperation and driving positive change in the industry.

At the same event today, Fahmi also launched the Bernama Motorhome, positioning the news agency among Malaysia’s media agencies equipped with a fully functional mobile broadcast studio for field news reporting.

This sophisticated vehicle, with a maximum capacity of six passengers, features a mini studio and a dedicated workspace for journalists. It serves not only as a mobile news unit but also has the capability to function dynamically as a mobile broadcast audio recording studio.

“The Bernama Motorhome Mobile Studio initiative will ensure that the media remains relevant in the era of globalisation, as broadcasting and journalism continue to integrate emerging technologies such as digital media and artificial intelligence (AI),” read the statement.