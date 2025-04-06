HAWANA forum key to strengthening journalism - Lichong

KOTA KINABALU: The forum in conjunction with the highlight of the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 celebration on June 14 must serve as a platform for the media industry to uphold and strengthen the institution of journalism amid the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), says Utusan Borneo Sabah Editor-in-Chief Datuk Lichong Angkui.

He said this was crucial to avoid irresponsible parties from manipulating the sophistication of AI in ways that could undermine journalistic values and ethics.

“This special forum should serve as the best platform for all media industry players in the country to unify their voices in elevating the institution of journalism. We must be vigilant of AI manipulation while remaining united in defending journalism.

“The media forum is the best avenue for industry players, stakeholders and interested parties to discuss current trends in the world of journalism and, at the same time, seek solutions to AI manipulation, which is becoming increasingly widespread,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil announced the theme of HAWANA 2025, namely “Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics,” and also unveiled the HAWANA 2025 logo at Wisma Bernama.

The HAWANA 2025 celebration will be held at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTC KL) from June 13 to 15, with the highlight of the event taking place on June 14, to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Lichong, who is also a governing council member of Ikatan Setiakawan Wartawan Malaysia-Indonesia (ISWAMI), said technological advancements and the internet had certainly helped the media industry by speeding up the delivery of news and information among organisations traditionally competing to break the news first.

However, he said such competition could potentially lead to widespread dissemination of fake news, especially if AI is manipulated by irresponsible parties, and therefore, vigilance and proactive fact-checking should be strengthened to ensure the authenticity of news and information delivered to the public.

He said it had become common for netizens to share viral news and information without verifying the source or authenticity, which is where the media played a critical role in ensuring every piece of content presented was accurate and trustworthy, thus elevating the integrity of journalism.

Meanwhile, Lichong said the HAWANA 2025 theme was appropriate for journalism in the modern era, where AI technology had become essential for the industry.

“This theme clearly emphasises the importance of balancing AI sophistication with journalistic ethics,” he said, adding that responsible and trustworthy journalism was a vital asset in the development of the nation.