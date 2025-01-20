PASIR SALAK: Halal Development Corporation Bhd (HDC) has disclosed that more than 70 per cent of halal certification holders in Malaysia are non-Bumiputera companies.

Its chairman Khairul Azwan Harun emphasised that this should not be viewed as a problem, as the applications submitted by these companies meet the standards set by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM).

“Non-Bumiputera companies have traditionally dominated the food manufacturing sector, but this is not an issue because they adhere to the standards set by JAKIM,” he said.

“Applications for full halal certification can only be submitted once a company has received recognition from the Food Safety is the Responsibility of the Industry (MeSTI); Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP).

He made these remarks at a press conference, after officiating the multaqa (gathering) of the Pasir Salak Parliamentary mosque officers at the Dewan Kampung Pulau Gajah, here, today.

On Jan 16, HDC chief executive officer Hairol Ariffein Sahari announced that so far only 9,162 companies, across various segments, held halal certification recognition from JAKIM.

Expanding on this, Hairol Ariffein noted that, of the total, just 1,600 are halal exporters, which remains a modest figure in comparison to the current global halal market, valued at over US$3 trillion.

Meanwhile, Khairul Azwan said that HDC would redouble its efforts to assist Bumiputera companies with the potential to obtain the same certification, thus expanding their product markets internationally.

“HDC is dedicated to empowering local companies, providing them with the necessary support and guidance to obtain halal certification, through various appropriate methods,” he said.