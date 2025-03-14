Headmaster charged with using office for gratification

SHAH ALAM: A headmaster of a special education school pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to using his office for gratification.

Mohd Zaini Miskon, 56, is charged with committing the offence by awarding a contract worth RM48,050, involving construction work at the school, to a company belonging to his younger sibling.

The offence was allegedly committed at the school on July 8, 2023.

The charge, under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24 of the same law, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Judge Datuk Mohd Nasir Nordin set bail at RM10,000 and also ordered Mohd Zaini to report himself at an MACC office once a month and surrender his passport to the court.

He also set April 21 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Atirah Mohd Azuarizanuddin, from MACC, appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented.