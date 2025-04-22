Health Ministry to enhance SOP after impersonation incident

PUTRAJAYA: The standard operating procedure (SOP) on security at government health facilities will be improved to ensure that incidents involving individuals impersonating healthcare personnel do not recur, says Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the Health Ministry (MoH) would not compromise on any action that could jeopardise patient safety and the integrity of its premises.

“We want to get to the bottom of this. We are reviewing all aspects affecting security (including the online sale of healthcare staff equipment),“ he told reporters after attending the ministry’s 2025 Aidilfitri Celebration here, today.

He was commenting on an incident earlier this month where a man allegedly posed as an assistant medical officer at Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) in Kangar, Perlis.

In a separate development, Dzulkefly said the new medical officer placement system, ePlacement, was almost complete and ready for activation at any time.

“The system and its algorithm have all been reviewed. I was informed by the responsible division that it can be implemented soon,“ he said.

Previously, the MoH announced that the existing ePlacement system, which operated on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, would be replaced with a more transparent, fair, merit-based system that aligned with supply and demand.

The application window for the new ePlacement system, initially scheduled for March 25 to 27, was also cancelled and postponed to a later date for the necessary improvements.

Earlier today, Dzulkefly attended a closed-door meeting of the MoH top management with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim before hosting the ministry’s Aidilfitri gathering.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni and MoH secretary-general Datuk Seri Suriani Ahmad.