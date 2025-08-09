Health ministry to propose vape ban to cabinet after expert review

KANGAR: The Health Ministry (MOH) will submit an expert committee’s proposal to ban electronic cigarettes or vapes to the Cabinet once the study concludes.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed the move as a crucial step toward enforcing the ban.

“We are committed to this (vape ban), it is no longer a matter of ‘if’. I will present it to the Cabinet for deliberation,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after launching the Sihat Milik Semua carnival at Dewan 2020.

The event was officiated by the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Dr Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil also attended the ceremony.

The carnival celebrated the Silver Jubilee of the reign of the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail.

Dr Dzulkefly noted that enforcement of the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 has already reduced smoking product variants in the market.

The number dropped to 2,794 in June from 6,824 before the Act’s implementation.

“That means only 40.9 per cent remain. With strict enforcement, I am confident we can effectively regulate cigarette and vape sales,” he said.

He stressed the need to protect minors, students, and children from vape exposure.

“Act 852 will be enforced firmly to regulate all smoking products, including vape, for public health,” he added. - Bernama