Slot aims to tighten Liverpool defence for Premier League title defence

LIVERPOOL manager Arne Slot has highlighted defensive frailties as a key concern ahead of their Premier League title defence.

The Reds lost the Community Shield to Crystal Palace on penalties after a 2-2 draw at Wembley on Sunday.

Slot acknowledged his team’s attacking improvements but stressed the need to cut out defensive lapses.

Liverpool’s £260 million summer signings showed promise, with Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong both scoring.

However, Palace twice equalised through Jean-Philippe Mateta’s penalty and Ismaila Sarr’s late strike.

Slot pointed to pre-season defeats against AC Milan and narrow wins over Athletic Bilbao as evidence of defensive vulnerability.

“If you want to compete to win the league, you cannot concede these chances,“ said the Dutchman.

Liverpool begin their title defence at home to Bournemouth on Friday.

The club remains linked with Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, but Slot dismissed suggestions of added pressure from their transfer spending.

“Because we are Liverpool the pressure is always on,“ he added. - AFP