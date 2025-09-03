KOTA KINABALU: Experts and experienced individuals have weighed in on the recent proposal to impose an age limit for climbing Mount Kinabalu, with many suggesting that mandatory health screenings would be a more effective way to ensure safety, especially for senior climbers.

Kinabalu Geopark cultural advisor Dr. Paul Porodong said fatalities on Mount Kinabalu should not be solely attributed to a climber’s age because numerous factors, particularly health conditions, could be part of the cause.

“Fatalities or incidents on Mount Kinabalu are usually due to negligence, such as failing to follow guides’ instructions or having undiagnosed medical conditions.

“Lack of preparation is another issue. Some climbers underestimate the difficulty of the ascent or the potential risks at high altitudes, such as acute mountain sickness (AMS). None of this is directly related to age,“ he told Bernama.

Previously, the Sabah Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Environment said it was considering an age limit for climbers following the deaths of two senior citizens on the 4,095.2-metre-high mountain earlier this year.

Paul said enforcing such a proposal could create a negative perception, not just among Malaysians but also internationally, by implying that senior citizens are unfit for strenuous activities.

“From my experience in Japan, hiking and trekking are popular pastimes among seniors. The same is true in Switzerland, where many older adults enjoy climbing. Imposing an age limit would send the wrong message that while striving to be a developed nation, we still hold the outdated notion that the elderly should simply stay home,“ he said.

Paul also suggested requiring climbers to obtain a health certificate confirming their preparedness for the climb.

For climber Ardyhansah Amat, 40, from Tawau, a better approach would be to mandate health screenings and obtain a doctor’s clearance at clinics in Sabah.

“In other countries, people in their 70s regularly climb mountains. If Sabah imposes an age limit, it would be like downgrading Mount Kinabalu’s status as a tourist destination,“ he said.

“The true appeal of the mountain lies in its demanding ascent and the challenge of reaching the summit. That’s what draws climbers from around the world. People don’t climb just for the view but for the thrill of pushing their limits. An age restriction doesn’t make sense,“ he said.

Having climbed Mount Kinabalu more than five times, he emphasised that climbers must be aware of their mental and physical health and not ignore minor symptoms such as AMS.

“The first time I climbed Mount Kinabalu in 2015, I almost didn’t make it to the summit. On my first day at Panalaban, I showed signs of AMS, including loss of appetite. I forced myself to eat plain rice and soup, then took medication. Fortunately, I didn’t vomit. On the second day, I managed to reach the summit,“ he recalled.

He stressed the importance of being honest with the guides, advising climbers to report symptoms like loss of appetite, dizziness, or vomiting. Those experiencing AMS will not be allowed to continue to the summit, as the condition can be life-threatening.

Ranau Fire and Rescue Station chief Ridwan Mohd Taib shared a similar view, noting that many aspire to climb Mount Kinabalu, suggesting that in addition to health screenings, requiring prior climbing experience could be another effective measure to ensure safety.

“I also believe that climbers over 50 should be required to undergo a health screening before being allowed to climb Mount Kinabalu.

“Experienced mountain guides should also closely monitor climbers in these age groups,“ he said. Ranau is home to Mount Kinabalu, known as ‘Aki Nabalu’ in Kadazandusun, meaning the mountain of ancestors.

Tour operator Mohd Azlan Saleh Abd Salam acknowledged that the proposal to impose an age limit is intended to safeguard climber safety. However, he emphasised the need for thorough consideration and research.

“Safety is a priority, but a detailed study by the government is necessary to assess the potential economic impact of such a decision,“ he said.

He suggested considering various aspects, such as the establishment of safety facilities, including emergency shelters equipped with medical supplies, safety gear, and communication devices along the climbing route.

“Mountain guides should also be trained in basic CPR and medical procedures,“ he added.