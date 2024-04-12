KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak testified in the High Court today, refuting Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah’s claim that he instructed the former Finance Minister II to stay out of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) matters as entirely false.

Najib said the allegation was not supported by any documentary evidence and conveniently overlooked his (Ahmad Husni) active participation and lack of objection during Cabinet meetings on 1MDB.

“At no point did I issue such instructions to Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni. Hearing Datuk Seri Husni’s testimony (as the prosecution witness) and his allegation against me has been profoundly disheartening. Datuk Seri Husni was someone I personally selected to serve as the finance minister II in April 2009, a role of immense responsibility and trust,“ he said reading from the first volume of his 525-page-long witness statement.

The former prime minister said that during his tenure as UMNO president, he appointed Ahmad Husni as the party’s treasurer, a role that demonstrated his trust in Ahmad Husni’s competence and integrity.

“These decisions were not made lightly. They were based on the belief that he would faithfully serve the nation and the party with loyalty and honour. To now hear such accusations from someone I entrusted with these significant roles is deeply painful.

“It is difficult to reconcile these statements with the Datuk Seri Husni I once placed so much trust in,“ he added.

During the examination-in-chief by his counsel, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, Najib testified that Ahmad Husni was displeased with his decision to transfer him to another ministry.

“He was upset, I believe because he still wanted to remain as minister of finance II, but I wanted to transfer him to become the economic minister or minister in charge of housing,“ Najib said.

Najib also agreed with the counsel this was a standard practice to ensure ministers obtain experience in various ministries.

Today marks the third day the former Pekan MP has taken the stand to defend himself against four charges of using his position to obtain RM2.3 billion of 1MDB funds in bribes and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

On Oct 30, Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah ordered Najib to enter his defence on all 25 charges, ruling that the prosecution had successfully established a prima facie case against him at the conclusion of its case.

The trial resumes tomorrow.